Adani group stocks rally as Hindenburg shuts shop

New Delhi: Adani group stocks rallied on Thursday after Hindenburg Research, which made international waves with campaigns targeting billionaire Gautam Adani that wiped billions from market value of his group companies, founder Nate Anderson announced its shutdown.

Shares of NDTV surged 9.15 per cent, Ambuja Cements jumped 3.88 per cent, Adani Green Energy rallied 3.35 per cent, Sanghi Industries climbed 3.34 per cent and Adani Power went up by 2.45 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Adani Ports advanced 2.03 per cent, Adani Total Gas (1.78 per cent), Adani Enterprises (1.74 per cent), Adani Energy Solutions (1.54 per cent) and ACC (0.77 per cent). Adani Wilmar, however, declined 1.19 per cent.

In intra-day trade, NDTV zoomed 15.59 per cent, Adani Power surged 9.21 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 8.86 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 7.72 per cent, Adani Total Gas jumped 7.10 per cent and Adani Energy Solutions advanced 6.63 per cent

The stock of Adani Ports climbed 5.48 per cent, Ambuja Cements jumped 4.55 per cent, ACC increased by 4.14 per cent, Sanghi Industries (3.77 per cent) and Adani Wilmar (0.54 per cent). The combined market valuation of all 11 group firms stood at Rs 12.92 lakh crore.