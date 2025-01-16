Adani Group stocks surge upto 9% after US short seller Hindenburg shuts shop

New Delhi: Hindenburg Research, the US-based short-selling investment firm, which made global headlines for its campaigns targeting billionaire Gautam Adani, has announced its closure. The firm’s founder, Nate Anderson, revealed on Thursday that the decision to disband Hindenburg was made after completing its pipeline of ongoing projects, including investigating Ponzi schemes. Anderson, 40, did not provide a specific reason for the shutdown but mentioned that the intensity of the work had taken a toll on his personal life. He added that, having reached a point of comfort with himself, he now views Hindenburg as a chapter in his life, not something that defines him.

Hindenburg gained notoriety in January 2023 when it accused the Adani Group of “pulling the largest con in corporate history,” which led to a dramatic fall in the group’s market value. The allegations resulted in a loss of over USD 150 billion at its lowest point, though the Adani Group strongly denied the claims of stock manipulation and fraud. Despite these denials, Hindenburg’s report set off a political storm in India, with the Supreme Court later dismissing a petition based on the report and the Adani Group recovering most of its losses with strong operating performance.

Anderson’s announcement to shut down the firm came just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. While Anderson cited no specific threat or personal issue, critics quickly linked the firm’s closure to its alleged connections with George Soros and political pressure from the incoming Trump administration.

Following the announcement of Hindenburg’s shutdown, Adani Group stocks rallied, with shares in Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Enterprises jumping by 9.21%, 8.86%, and 7.72%, respectively. Other companies in the group, including Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV, also saw notable increases. The surge came as investors regained confidence, following the heavy losses triggered by Hindenburg’s reports.

Anderson reflected on the intense nature of running Hindenburg, acknowledging that it had come at the expense of missing out on many aspects of his personal life. He expressed his intention to focus on personal well-being and spending time with his fiancée and child. Over the next six months, Anderson plans to work on creating educational materials and videos on Hindenburg’s investigative model, which he hopes will be helpful for others in the industry.

Despite its controversial reputation, Hindenburg’s legacy includes shaking up the financial world and leading to regulatory actions against companies such as Nikola and Carvana. The firm’s investigations have resulted in nearly 100 people being charged, including several high-profile figures. While some argue that short-selling can often be a grey area with limited long-term profitability, Hindenburg’s high-profile targets and the impact of its reports continue to be felt. As the firm closes its doors, questions remain about the future of short-selling and its role in global financial markets.