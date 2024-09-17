Adani Group pledges to invest `4.05 lakh cr in renewable power projects

Gandhinagar: Adani Group on Monday said it has pledged Rs 4,05,800 crore investment in renewable energy projects at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) 2024.

According to the pledges submitted to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, the group firms — Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), have made investment commitments in renewable projects by 2030.

Adani Green Energy, India’s largest renewable energy company, has committed 50 GW RE capacity by 2030 (currently at 11.2 GW operational capacity).

Adani New Industries will set up a solar manufacturing plant of 10 GW, wind manufacturing of 5 GW, Green Hydrogen output of 10 GW (Green Hydrogen: 0.5 MMTPA, Green Amonia 2.8 MMTPA) and electrolyser manufacturing of 5 GW.