Adani Group outlines $66 bn investment blueprint for Maha

Davos: The Adani Group on Monday set out a USD 66 billion long-term investment roadmap for Maharashtra at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, signalling a decisive next phase in the state’s infrastructure-led growth strategy.

Spanning aviation, clean energy, urban redevelopment, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, the proposed portfolio underscores the conglomerate’s shift towards building integrated, future-ready platforms aligned with India’s priorities on energy transition, ease of doing business, regional development and manufacturing self-reliance.

The group said the investments reflect an evolution from asset creation to ecosystem building, with an emphasis on scale, sustainability and technology-led inclusion.

Engagements at WEF 2026 highlighted Adani Group’s role in aligning private capital with India’s global economic ambitions.

In Maharashtra, the Adani Group outlined a cluster of large-scale investments centred on urban transformation, digital infrastructure and advanced energy systems. A key project is the Dharavi redevelopment, one of India’s most complex urban renewal initiatives, aimed at transforming Asia’s largest informal settlement into a planned, inclusive and economically vibrant district.

The redevelopment entails a multi-billion-dollar investment to create modern housing, civic amenities, social infrastructure and commercial spaces, while formally rehabilitating eligible residents and integrating Dharavi’s informal economy into the city’s mainstream growth framework, making it one of India’s most ambitious urban renewal initiatives.

This urban push is complemented by developments in Navi Mumbai, anchored by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).