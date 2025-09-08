Adani Group looks to invest $60 bn in power and renewables up to FY32

New Delhi: Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is looking to invest around $60 billion up to FY32 in power sector, especially in renewables, generation and transmission/distribution.

In an investor presentation, Adani Power said the group plans $21 billion investment by FY30 to scale up renewable energy capacity to 50 GW from 14.2 GW as of FY25.

Part of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The group would invest $17 billion in build transmission and distribution capabilities through Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL).

AESL is a multidimensional organisation with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

The company looks to set up 30,000 km of transmission lines to support India’s growing energy needs by FY30, from 19,200 km as of March 31, 2025.

The group looks to invest $22 billion through Adani Power by FY32 to have a 41.9 GW capacity from 17.6 GW in FY25.

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India with capacities spread over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.