Adani Group lines up investments of over `1.63 lakh crore in Assam, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Adani Group has announced over Rs 1.63 lakh crore in major investments across Assam and Andhra Pradesh, marking one of its biggest multi-state expansion drives spanning power, infrastructure, data centres and advanced manufacturing.

In Assam, the conglomerate will invest about Rs 63,000 crore to develop the Northeast’s largest private-sector power assets. Adani Power Ltd (APL) will allocate roughly Rs 48,000 crore to set up a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra-super-critical thermal plant under the DBFOO model.

The project, awarded at a tariff of Rs 6.30 per unit, has secured coal linkage through the Centre’s SHAKTI policy. Commissioning will begin in phases from December 2030. The project is expected to create 20,000–25,000 jobs during construction and about 3,500 in operations.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) will invest around Rs 15,000 crore in two pumped-storage projects (PSPs) totalling 2,700 MW. The company has also received a Letter of Award for 500 MW of storage capacity to be delivered through these PSPs. The group estimates total project-phase employment from both ventures at around 30,000.

Calling the two investments the largest private-sector commitment in the Northeast, the conglomerate said the projects align with chairman Gautam Adani’s earlier pledge to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the region. The thermal facility, cleared by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, is expected to soon sign a power supply agreement with the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd.

Adani said the Assam projects would strengthen the state’s energy security, industrial growth and grid resilience, while the PSPs would offer cutting-edge storage solutions to manage peak-load demand and support renewable integration. The company noted that the ultra-super-critical plant would use modern technology to minimise emissions and improve efficiency. APL, which currently operates 18.15 GW of capacity across thermal and solar plants, aims to scale up to 42 GW by 2031–32 as part of India’s largest private-sector power capex programme.

Gautam Adani said the Northeast was emerging as a “vital frontier” in India’s growth story. “Our 3,200 MW thermal power project and 2,700 MW PSPs in Assam represent not only the region’s largest private-sector investment but firm steps toward energy security, industrial development and job creation,” he said.

Alongside its expansion in Assam, the Group has unveiled a far larger Rs 1 lakh crore investment plan for Andhra Pradesh over the next decade, in addition to the Rs 40,000 crore it has already deployed in the state. Announced at the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, the investments will span ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing as the group seeks to consolidate its presence in southern India.

Adani Ports & SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani detailed the centrepiece of the plan: the $15-billion Vizag Tech Park, developed in partnership with Google. The project aims to build one of the world’s largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems.

Google and Adani will jointly invest the amount over five years, in what will be Google’s largest AI infrastructure hub outside the United States. The mega data-centre complex will be powered by renewable energy, supported by a subsea cable network and anchored by a gigawatt-scale, purpose-built AI campus.

The project will be executed by AdaniConneX, a joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConneX, and is expected to support India’s surging AI computing requirements.

The facility will also collaborate with Bharti Airtel to strengthen connectivity and digital infrastructure.

Karan Adani described Andhra Pradesh as the “eastern gateway of India,” praising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for building an innovation-driven governance model and laying the foundation for “Swarna Andhra 2047.” He added that Nara Lokesh represented a modern, data-driven leadership style that had accelerated the “Speed of Doing Business” in the state.

Stating that the Adani Group’s existing operations had already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh, he said the new investments would further boost employment, industrialisation and digital advancement. “As India marches toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the road to a developed India runs through Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Together, the Assam and Andhra Pradesh commitments underline the group’s strategy of combining large-scale energy infrastructure with next-generation digital and industrial capabilities across key

Indian states.