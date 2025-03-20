Adani Group launches ‘Skill & Employ’ initiative

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group has launched a nationwide initiative to strengthen India’s workforce by introducing the country’s largest ‘Skill and Employ’ programme in support of the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

Through a strategic partnership with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), the Adani Group aims to develop a skilled talent pool for industries such as green energy, manufacturing, high-tech sectors, project excellence and industrial design, among others.

The Group has committed over Rs 2,000 crore to establish an internationally benchmarked institution and finishing school at Mundra.

This initiative will primarily focus on selecting students from technical and vocational education backgrounds across India, aligning their training with specific industry needs and career aspirations. Upon certification, students will have the opportunity to secure employment within the Group or other relevant sectors,

“This partnership is pivotal to our Group’s mission of cultivating high-level technical talent & aligns seamlessly with our commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiative across our diverse portfolio,” said Robin Bhowmik, CEO, Adani Skills & Education.