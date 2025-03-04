Adani Group launches film ‘Journey of Dreams’, highlighting Adani Ports’ transformative power

Ahmedabad: In continuation of its “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” stories, the Adani Group announces the launch of its latest film, “Journey of Dreams,” which highlights the transformative power of Adani Ports.

This narrative-driven film pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ of today’s India and Indians, showcasing unwavering determination. The film emphasizes how Adani Ports enables businesses—both large and small—to thrive by providing seamless connectivity and world-class facilities.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) is more than just India’s largest integrated ports and logistics company; it’s a cornerstone of the nation’s infrastructure that plays a critical role in driving economic growth.

Our ports facilitate the movement of goods efficiently across the globe, directly contributing to local economies and empowering entrepreneurs to realise their dreams.

The film opens with a heartwarming scene of a young man and his daughter watching a ship sail into the horizon, with the daughter curiously asking, “Jahaaz mein badi badi cheezein jaati hai na, papa?” (Ships carry big things, right?) The father responds, “Isme bade bade sapne bhi jaate hain,” (Ships also transport big dreams) setting the stage for a deeper exploration of dreams conveyed through the powerful medium of shipping and logistics.

As the story unfolds, the film illustrates how, with the help of Adani Ports, the beautifully handcrafted Namda toys, a traditional wool-felting craft from the Kutch region of Gujarat, find international markets, transforming the father’s dreams into reality. The father’s journey powerfully represents countless small business owners. Their aspirations are realized through the efficient logistics and global market access facilitated by Adani Ports.

Ajay Kakar, Head – Corporate Branding, Adani Group, said, “At Adani Ports, we are not just facilitating the movement of goods; we are creating pathways for dreams. Our commitment to providing world-class facilities and seamless connectivity ensures that both large and small businesses can flourish, driving economic growth and improve the lives of millions of Indians.”