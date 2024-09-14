Adani Group features in TIME’s World’s Best cos 2024

Ahmedabad: Leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group on Friday said it has been featured in TIME magazine’s prestigious ‘World’s Best Companies of 2024’ list IANS reported.

Notably, eight out of 11 listed Adani portfolio companies were considered in the evaluation, reflecting a comprehensive performance across the group.

The other three listed companies are subsidiaries of these eight companies.

The recognised firms include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Ambuja Cements, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd.

According to the company, the accolade highlights the Adani Group’s commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth and

sustainability.