Adani Group emerges as fastest growing Indian brand

New Delhi: Adani Group has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand, with its aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus driving growth, according to the latest ranking of Most Valuable Indian Brands 2025 by Brand Finance.

The value of the brand Adani has risen from $3.55 billion in 2024 to $6.46 billion, marking a substantial gain of $2.91 billion - a testament to the Group’s strategic clarity, resilience and commitment to sustainable growth. Effectively, the increase in value this year is greater than the entire brand valuation reported in 2023.

This growth has helped Adani climb to rank 13 from 16 last year, highlighting its strong momentum among India’s top brands.

“Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand ranked this year, with its brand value up by 82 per cent. The group’s growth is attributed to aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, the surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders,” it said.

London-based Brand Finance is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. Its annual rankings are based on a comprehensive methodology that includes Brand Strength Index (measuring consumer perceptions and behavioural insights), Brand Impact (reflected in the applied royalty rate) and Forecast Revenues (estimating the brand’s future financial contribution).

The total brand value of the India 100 rankings now stands at $236.5 billion, according to the latest India 100 2025 report by Brand Finance.

With India’s projected GDP growth pegged between 6 and 7 per cent for FY2025–2026, bolstered by sustained capex, strong domestic demand, and public-private partnerships, leading Indian brands are well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities, even as they navigate global volatility.

Tata Group (brand value up 10 per cent to $31.6 billion) again topped the list as India’s most valuable brand ranked.

“This historic milestone underscores India’s expanding economic clout and the Tata Group’s multi-sector dominance, with strategic investments in electronics, EVs, semiconductors, AI, and renewables,” the Brand Finance report said.

As the second most valuable Indian brand, Infosys (brand value up 15 per cent at $16.3 billion) continues to lead in the IT Services sector, while HDFC Group (brand value up 37 per cent at $14.2 billion), is third in the rankings, has cemented its role as a financial services titan, post-merger with HDFC Ltd.

At the fourth place, LIC (brand value up 35 per cent at $13.6 billion) also demonstrated commendable growth followed by HCLTech (brand value up 17 per cent at $8.9 billion) at the eighth position, one rank higher from 2024.

Larsen & Toubro Group (brand value up 3 per cent at $7.4 billion) held firm with increased thrust on high-tech manufacturing, along with diversification into renewables and semiconductors, ranked as the ninth most valuable Indian brand. At the 10th spot, Mahindra Group (brand value up 9 per cent to $7.2 billion) sustained strong momentum with tech and engineering innovation.

Meanwhile, Taj Hotels retains its title as India’s strongest brand ranked for the fourth consecutive year. Taj’s consistent brand strength is underpinned by its international expansion and premium service excellence, the report said.

Asian Paints ranked as the second strongest Indian brand this year while also maintaining its status as the strongest paints and coatings brand ranked globally. Amul takes third place.