Adani Group-CIDCO-JV premium partner for Airport Expo

Mumbai: Adani Group-CIDCO joint venture NMIAL will be the premium airport partner for the upcoming edition of the Airport 360 Expo 2026 to be held in the financial capital on April 23-24, the organisers announced on Friday.

The two-day long aviation event to be hosted by Media Fusion will bring together airport operators, planners, technology providers and policymakers with focus on emerging solutions across terminal development, airside operations, ground handling, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), passenger experience and sustainability.

Airport 360 Expo builds on the success of the Inter Passenger Terminal Show 2025, which attracted more than 2,200 aviation professionals, 62 international exhibitors and over 50 industry speakers, Fusion media said.

As a premium airport partner, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited, which operates Navi Mumbai International Airport, will share insights from its development journey, helping

strengthen engagement among policymakers, operators and technology providers as India expands its aviation infrastructure, it said.