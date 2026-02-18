Adani Group: 24 students receive AALP scholarship

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group has announced 24 fully-funded scholarships for students at India’s leading business schools under the 2025–27 cohort of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Programme (AALP).

The scholars, selected from the IIMs (Bengaluru, Calcutta and Lucknow), and the Indian School of Business, were felicitated at the Group’s headquarters in Ahmedabad by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

The AALP Scholarship aims to ensure that high-potential management students are not limited by financial constraints.

Selection follows a rigorous evaluation process that balances academic excellence with demonstrated financial need.

Addressing the scholars and their families, Karan Adani said the initiative reflects the Group’s conviction that while talent is widespread, access to opportunity is not.

The 2025–27 cohort highlights the diversity and depth of India’s emerging leadership talent.