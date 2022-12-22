Adani Green Wins Sustainability 4.0 Award

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the world's largest solar power developer and the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio companies, has won the 'Leaders Award' at the Sustainability 4.0 Award 2022, jointly convened by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy & Research Institute (TERI). AGEL emerged as 'Sustainability Front Runners' under the 'Mega large business' category in the service sector.

"We remain committed to ESG goals, and this award validates our tireless efforts to be an indispensable part of being resilient, proactive, and progressive with changing times", said Santosh Kumar Singh, Chief Sustainability Officer, AGEL, "The Sustainability 4.0 Award recognizes the Group's positive transformation led by embracing sustainability as a collective journey for the betterment of people and the planet. The evaluations and recognition from such prestigious organisations reinforce our resolve to put in place a robust system to integrate sustainability in all business processes."

The 13th edition of the prestigious legacy was organised by Frost & Sullivan, which has over 50 years of experience partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community across six continents, and TERI.