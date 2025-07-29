Adani Green Energy reports strong June quarter result on record capacity addition

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s leading pure-play renewable energy company, on monday reported strong financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company’s performance was driven by the addition of 4.9 GW of greenfield capacity over the past year, deployment of cutting-edge renewable technologies, and expansion in resource-rich regions such as Khavda in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Energy sales during the quarter rose 42 per cent year-on-year to 10,479 million units, surpassing AGEL’s total annual sales in FY22.

Revenue grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 3,312 crore, while EBITDA also rose 31 per cent to Rs 3,108 crore, delivering a sector-leading EBITDA margin of 92.8 per cent.

Cash profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,744 crore, a 25 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of AGEL, said during Q1 FY26, we added 1.6 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity, bringing our total increase to 4.9 GW over the past year—an achievement unmatched in India’s transition toward clean energy. Our investments in the massive RE development at Khavda in Gujarat as well as other resource-rich sites are delivering results both in terms of superior operational performance and industry-best EBITDA margins. We are on track to achieve our 2030 target of 50 GW RE capacity with at least 5 GW of hydro pumped storage along with battery storage. Further, battery storage is also a key part of our future strategy.

AGEL’s operational capacity reached 15.8 GW in Q1 FY26, a 45 per cent YoY increase. Over the past year, the company commissioned 3,763 MW of solar capacity across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to 585 MW of wind and 534 MW of hybrid solar-wind capacity, largely in Khavda.

The company’s operations and maintenance systems use real-time data analytics, AI, and machine learning for predictive and performance-based interventions.

In Q1 alone, AGEL generated 31 per cent of its full-year power purchase agreement (PPA) commitment. Live monitoring via its Energy Network Operation Center has helped reduce O&M costs and increase electricity generation.

AGEL is also developing the world’s largest renewable energy project at Khavda, spread over 538 sq km, with 5.6 GW already operational. With the use of advanced bifacial solar modules, 5.2 MW wind turbines, and waterless robotic cleaning, the site showcases next-gen renewable energy infrastructure.