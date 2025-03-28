Adani Green commissions 212.5 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday announced it has commissioned a 212.50 megawatt (MW) solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat. The project has been developed through its wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Limited. “Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Limited, wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company has commissioned solar power project of 212.50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat,” the company said in its exchange filing. With this, Adani Green's total operational renewable energy capacity has increased to 13,700.3 MW, the company added. Last month, the company became the first renewable energy firm in India to surpass 12,000 MW of operational capacity.

Adani Green is currently developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat, with a planned capacity of 30,000 MW. Spread across 538 square kms, the project is nearly as large as Mumbai and five times the size of Paris. Once completed, it will be the world’s biggest power plant across all energy sources. Earlier in the day, Adani Green also announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve Limited, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The company will supply 400 MW of solar power from grid-connected projects in Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs 2.57 per unit for 25 years. “Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve Limited (AREH12L), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for supply of 400 MW solar power from grid connected solar PV power project to be developed in the state of Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs 2.57/kWh for a period of 25 years,” the firm said in its regulatory filing. The company also confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in UPPCL. Adani Green said this achievement strengthens its leadership in the renewable energy sector and contributes to India’s growing solar power capacity.