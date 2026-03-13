Adani Foundation announces expansion of its flagship Swabhimaan initiative to empower 10 lakh women

Mumbai: Adani Foundation, the social welfare arm of Adani Group, has announced a major expansion of its women’s empowerment initiative Swabhimaan, aiming to enable 10 lakh women entrepreneurs across India as it approaches its 30th anniversary on August 11, 2026.

The announcement was made at the “Swabhimaan – The Rise of She” event held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai. The first phase of the expansion will focus on Maharashtra, where the programme aims to empower one lakh women within the first year by promoting women-led micro-enterprises and grassroots entrepreneurship.

Launched in partnership with Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), the state government’s nodal agency for women’s economic empowerment, the programme has already supported over 4,500 women from underserved communities in Mumbai through skill training, entrepreneurship development, and financial and digital literacy.

The event was attended by Dr Priti Adani and Shilin Adani of the Adani Foundation, along with Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and MAVIM Managing Director Nandini Awade.

The dignitaries also inaugurated Swateja Mart, a women-led marketplace providing training and sales platforms, and a cloud kitchen under the initiative.

The programme has already helped more than 800 women in Mumbai become “Lakhpati Didis,” highlighting its impact on livelihoods and financial independence.