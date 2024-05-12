Adani Enterprises to invest Rs 80k cr in FY25

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises, billionaire Gautam Adani-led group’s flagship firm that has interests spanning from new energy to airports and data centres, plans to spend Rs 80,000 crore across businesses in the current financial year, a senior company executive said.

A bulk of the capital expenditure planned for 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) fiscal will be on new energy businesses and airports, said Saurabh Shah, deputy chief financial officer, at an analyst call, transcript of which was released by the company.

“We are looking at a capex of about Rs 80,000 crore in FY25, out of which a major part...will go in ANIL and airports business which take up about Rs 50,000 crore of capex,” he said.

ANIL is Adani New Industries Ltd which makes solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity, and green hydrogen. “Then the third would be in roads, which, because of Ganga Expressway, will be capex of Rs 12,000 crore and rest put together in other businesses,” he said. “Because we are also starting our PVC project, there will be a capex of about Rs 10,000 crore in the PVC business, while the remaining would be in the data centre at about Rs 5,000 crore.”

Shah said ANIL is targeting factories to produce 10 gigawatt of solar modules as well as 3 GW of wind turbines.