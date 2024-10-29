Adani Enterprises reports nearly 8-fold rise in FY25 Q2 net profit

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd — the flagship firm of Adani Group on Tuesday posted nearly an eight-fold rise in net profit in Q2 FY25 on strong earnings from airports and new energy units that offset the drag from coal trading business.

Net profit of Rs 1,741 crore in July-September — the second quarter of current 2024-25 fiscal year — was up 663 per cent over Rs 228 crore earning in the same period of last year, a company statement said.

EBITDA was up 46 per cent at Rs 4,354 crore while revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 23,196 crore. Except for the coal business, the firm’s other main businesses saw growth in both top and bottom line.

Adani New Industries Ltd — the unit that holds the new energy business of solar module and wind turbine manufacturing — saw a 78 per cent jump in pre-tax profit to Rs 1,121 crore while the same earnings in the airport business were up 31 per cent to Rs 744 crore. Revenue of both businesses also rose.

Mining services posted a 65 per cent rise in EBITDA to Rs 400 crore in the September quarter. Coal trading unit saw earnings drop to Rs 1,916 crore from Rs 2,063 crore on fall in revenues. “AEL has recorded its highest half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 8,654 crore which is consistently supported by strong performance from emerging core infra businesses under its incubation portfolio. “The emerging core infra businesses have recorded half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 5,233 crore with an increase of 85 per cent on year-on-year basis on back of robust operational performance,” the statement said. The firm this month raised Rs 4,200 crore through sale of shares to qualified institutional investors.