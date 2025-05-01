Adani Enterprises Q4 profit jumps 7.5x on Wilmar stake sale, strong growth in solar mfg

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, on Thursday reported a 7.5x jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of one-time gain from stake sale in consumer goods venture, and strong growth in solar manufacturing and airports.

Net profit was Rs 3,845 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal year - compared with Rs 449 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement. The profit rise was helped by a Rs 3,286 crore gain made from the sale of stake in Wilmar.

The strong performance was driven by the company’s incubator businesses - solar and wind manufacturing and airports, which are expected to be the next large value creators for the group. EBITDA for these two businesses increased 73 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, during Q4 FY25, lifting the consolidated EBITDA by 19 per cent to Rs 4,346 crore for Q4.

This performance by the emerging infrastructure businesses offset the drop in trading business due to a fall in commodity, mainly coal prices and volumes, down 38 per cent year-on-year. The mining business witnessed a 30 per cent year-on-year jump in dispatch for the quarter.

For FY25, the net profit of Rs 7,112 crore compared with Rs 3,240 crore of the previous financial year.

“At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India’s infrastructure and energy sector,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. “Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed and sustainability. Impressive growth across our incubating businesses reflects the power of disciplined execution, future-focused investments and a commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainability.”

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said, “The FY25 results once again validate Adani Enterprises’ position as one of India’s leading incubators, focus on developing large scale utility and infrastructure platforms through timely execution and consistent growth. Adani Enterprises’ portfolio is categorised into incubating and established businesses. Key incubating businesses include the Adani New Industries Ecosystem, data centres, airports and roads. The established segment consists of primary industries, metals and materials, commercial mining’s and industries. The consistent higher growth of incubating assents boasted overall, consolidated results for FY25.”

The company said it is expanding its solar manufacturing capacity by 150 per cent or 6 GW to 10 GW. It has already achieved financial closure of Rs 5,500 crore for capacity expansion. It has also increased the wind capacity to 2.5 GW from 1.5 GW. This will drive the earnings in the coming quarters, it added.

On the airports side, the passengers travelling across its seven airports increased by 7 per cent. It added 12 new routes and eight new flights.

In addition to capacity expansions, other developments and an increase in consumer offerings at its airports, AEL will also be inaugurating the Navi Mumbai airports. Airports business reported a 44 per cent rise in EBITDA in the March quarter and 43 per cent in FY25.

The data centre arm, AdaniConnex, completed construction of the Noida data centre and made it operational with an initial capacity of 10 MW.

In mining services, the Parsa coal block commenced operations and successfully made the first customer delivery.

Pre-tax earnings of EBITDA of ANIL Ecosystem were up 73 per cent in Q4 and more than double in FY25. Mining services EBITDA tripled in the fourth quarter and more than doubled in FY25.