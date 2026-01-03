Adani Enterprises Ltd launches Rs 1,000 cr 3rd public issue of NCDs

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has announced its third public issue of secured, rated, listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs), targeting a total size of Rs 1,000 crore.

The issue, opening on January 6 and closing on January 19, 2026, offers an effective yield of up to 8.90 per cent per annum, the company said in a statement.

The base size is Rs 500 crore, with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 500 crore. NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rated ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook by ICRA and CARE Ratings, the NCDs offer competitive yields compared to similarly rated debt and fixed deposits, giving retail investors an opportunity to participate in India’s infrastructure growth.

AEL’s second NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 crore in July 2025 was fully subscribed in just three hours on the first day, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Proceeds from at least 75 per cent of the issue will be used to repay existing debt, while the balance may be deployed for general corporate purposes, the statement said. The NCDs are available in 24, 36 and 60 month tenors, with quarterly, annual, and cumulative interest payment options across eight series. Lead managers for the issue are Nuvama Wealth Management, Trust Investment Advisors and Tipsons Consultancy Services.

Over the past six months, AEL has showcased its ability to execute large-scale projects on time. The Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated on October 8, 2025 and became operational on December 25, 2025. In October, Google and AdaniConnex announced a partnership to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus along with new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.