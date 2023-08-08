Adani Enterprises Ltd launches Adani One app in its endeavor to transition from B2B to B2C operations

Ahmedabad: Imagine this scenario: A person lands at an airport and books a cab. Once home, he feels hungry and decides to cook a meal. When the food is ready, he moves to his favourite couch and switches on the A/C as he settles down to enjoy his meal. And across all these actions, there is one business group that is taking care of all his needs: the Adani Group.

It operates airports, allows one to book a cab via an app, sells food products, provides piped cooking gas and also ensures reliable power supply. Not only does the conglomerate operate and manage some of the biggest infrastructure projects in the country, it also plays an important and essential role in the lives of people across several regions of the country.

Over the years, the Adani Group, one of India’s largest integrated business conglomerates, has strengthened its operations across geographies and brought a diverse range of businesses into its fold.

As the company continues to fund and scale a mix of already established and incubating operations, it is also making a marked move into direct-to-consumer businesses.

From flight and railway-related services to piped cooking gas and power supply and from EV charging points to edibles, most of these business-to-consumer (B2C) operations are an extension of its business-to-business (B2B) operations.

At the core of this transition is Adani Enterprises Limited’s (AEL) focus on investing in advanced technologies that aim to not only provide long-term solutions to customer-centric services and enhance their experience but also help meet the group’s larger goals.

An important step in this direction is the Adani One application. “AEL, in its endeavor to transition from B2B to B2C, launched the Adani One app for consumers through Adani Digital,” Rajesh S Adani, Managing Director, AEL, said in the company’s annual report, 2022-2023.

The application, introduced by Adani Digital Labs Private Limited (ADL), onboarded more than 1 million users within a month. Going by the latest annual report of AEL, the company hopes to have 500 million users by 2026. The app provides flight ticket booking options to customers and allows them to avail airport facilities, along with cabs and holiday bookings and other choices in just a few clicks.

The Adani Group is the largest private airport operator in the country, and it is looking to provide multiple channels to customers where they can raise their concerns and share feedback.

Customer issues are addressed in a time-bound manner, which helps to enhance their experience. The group is also partnering with other service providers to ensure seamless airport travel, shopping and refreshment experiences for travelers.

The Adani super app is aimed at providing a single platform to consumers to access all products and services of the conglomerate’s consumer businesses and partners.

The group has also ventured into railway-related services. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has over 30 B2C partners for passenger booking and ticketing needs.

Recently, Adani Digital Labs Private Limited completed the acquisition of Stark Enterprises, which operates the train ticket booking platform Trainman.

Other than ticketing facilities, Trainman offers real-time train and ticket-related information and customer care support. According to Trainman’s website, more than 1 crore users have used the platform for ticket bookings, and it has over 10 million

downloads.