Adani Enterprises Limited says US agency asked information over imports from Iran

New Delhi: Adani Group flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said a US agency has sought information from the company over alleged imports of petroleum products from Iran, as part of a civil investigation into transactions involving sanctioned entities.

In a stock exchange filing, AEL said it received an information request from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on February 4, following voluntary discussions linked to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published in June 2025.

The report had alleged that Adani-linked entities imported Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India using shipping routes that may have been intended to bypass US sanctions.

The company said it is voluntarily engaging and fully cooperating with OFAC and will provide the requested information, adding that the communication from the US authority “does not contain any findings of aberrations or non-compliances”.

The WSJ report had claimed that US prosecutors were examining whether Adani Group companies imported Iranian LPG through the Mundra port in Gujarat.

At the time, the Adani Group had rejected the allegations, stating that it does not handle cargo originating from Iran, ships operating under the Iranian flag, or vessels owned by Iranian entities at any of its ports.

AEL said it had proactively initiated discussions with OFAC, which indicated it was conducting a civil investigation into certain transactions processed through US financial institutions that may have involved, directly or indirectly, Iran or parties subject to US sanctions.

The company also disclosed that it ceased all LPG imports from June 2 last year as a precautionary measure. LPG accounted for 1.46 per cent of AEL’s revenue and about 0.5 per cent of the Adani Group’s overall revenue in FY25, making it a non-material component of operations.

The Adani Group has been under heightened scrutiny since early 2023, when US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation and accounting irregularities, charges the conglomerate has denied.

Those allegations have not been proven in court, and Hindenburg Research has since shut down.