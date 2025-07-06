Adani Enterprises announces `1K cr NCD issue

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group on Sunday announced a Rs 1,000 crore NCD issue.

The issue opens on July 9, 2025, and closes on July 22, a company statement said.

It offers an effective yield of up to 9.30 per cent per annum.

This is Adani Enterprises’ second public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures. “The second public issuance of NCDs by AEL, further deepens our commitment to inclusive capital markets growth and retail participation in long-term infrastructure development. This new issuance follows the strong market response to AEL’s debut NCD offering, which witnessed capital appreciation for debt investors after a rating upgrade within six months -- reflecting the group’s consistent delivery and financial robustness,” Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group, said.

AEL’s first NCD issuance of Rs 800 crore, launched in September last year, was fully subscribed on the first day.

AEL is the only corporate (outside of NBFCs) offering a listed debt product for retail investors, thereby creating a rare opportunity for individual and non-institutional investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth story.

With the recent rate cuts and the beginning of a softer interest rate cycle, the AEL NCD issue comes at an opportune time for investors seeking stable, fixed-income avenues. Offering competitive yields compared to similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposits, this public issue presents a valuable proposition for the investors.

The proposed NCDs have been rated “Care AA-; Stable” and “[ICRA]AA- (Stable)”. CARE Ratings first upgraded the credit rating of AEL on February 19, 2025 and reaffirmed the rating on 18 June 2025.

ICRA assigned ‘[ICRA]AA-(Stable)’ rating on March 28, 2025 and reaffirmed it on June 17, 2025. Securities with this, ratings are considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

The base size issue is Rs 500 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to an additional Rs 500 crore (greenshoe option) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore. The NCDs have a face value of Rs 1,000 each.

Each application will be for a minimum of 10 NCDs and in multiples of 1 NCD thereafter, making the minimum application size of Rs 10,000.

“At least 75 per cent of the proceeds from the issuance will be utilised towards the prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of the existing indebtedness availed by the company and the balance (up to maximum of 25 per cent) for general corporate purposes,” the statement said.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Trust Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd and Tipsons Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd are the lead managers to the issue. The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months with quarterly, annual, and cumulative interest payment options across eight series.