Adani Energy Solutions Ltd secures hybrid power mandate from Asahi India Glass Ltd

New Delhi: Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS), India’s leading integrated glass and windows solutions company, has entered into a managed hybrid power supply and energy management agreement with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), strengthening its transition towards renewable energy across multiple manufacturing locations.

Under the pact, AESL’s commercial and industrial (C&I) division will manage a hybrid power mandate of 15.50 crore units per annum to meet AIS’s electricity requirements at its manufacturing facilities in Bawal (Haryana), Roorkee (Uttarakhand) and Patan (Gujarat), officials said.

Of the total power supplied, approximately 11 crore units will be sourced from renewable energy.

The arrangement will raise the share of renewable energy in Asahi India Glass’ overall energy mix to around 70 per cent, from nearly 30 per cent earlier, placing the company among India’s leading industrial adopters of clean energy. By integrating renewable and conventional power sources under a single managed framework, the agreement is expected to deliver lower emissions, improved cost predictability and enhanced long-term energy security.

The transition to green power is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 72,300 metric tonnes annually, equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting more than 36 lakh trees, officials said, adding the agreement is also expected to enhance operational efficiency while supporting AIS’s sustainability objectives.

As part of the mandate, AESL will manage the entire power value chain under defined Service Level Agreement parameters, including supply optimisation, reliability assurance and energy cost management.

This structure allows industrial customers to focus on core manufacturing operations while ensuring a stable and efficient power supply.

The mandate follows AESL’s earlier announcement of a C&I renewable energy partnership with RSWM Ltd, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group and a major Indian textile manufacturer, in November 2025, highlighting AESL’s expanding footprint in managed energy solutions for manufacturing companies.