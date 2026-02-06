Adani Energy Solutions delivers 1 cr Smart Meters across discoms

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday said it has become the first player in India and perhaps globally to have successfully delivered 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms.

The next 1 crore will be delivered in the coming financial year, AESL said in a statement.

As India’s leading AMISP (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider), AESL has the mandate to install 2.5 crore smart meters across five states. At 25,000 per day, its pace of installation is highest in the industry, it claimed.

This milestone comes much ahead of the company’s guidance of reaching the 1 crore mark by March 31, 2026.

AESL’s smart meter network delivers real-time consumer insights, enhances billing transparency, and strengthens utility operations.

“Reaching an installed base of 1 crore smart meters is a testament to our benchmarked execution excellence and deep engagement with distribution utilities and consumers,” Kandarp Patel, Chief Executive Officer, AESL said.

“These smart meters are not just devices — these are catalysts for empowering consumers with real-time usage data, improving grid reliability, reducing losses, and enabling efficient energy management. We remain committed to playing a pivotal role in India’s digital energy transition,” Patel added.

To have a larger control and visibility over the entire value chain, AESL has tied up with sister firms like Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions’ smart metering and IoT division, AdaniConneX for local data hosting, besides signing up with tier I meter brands to ensure delivery timelines and manage platform relevance during the contract period. AESL began its smart metering journey in 2024 and has accomplished this significant milestone in approximately 24 months, making it the quickest installation pace in the

country.