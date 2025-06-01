Adani Energy Solutions’ board approves raising up to `4,300 crore

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,300 crore through various modes.

The decision was taken in the board meeting held on May 31, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

The board approved raising of funds by issuance of equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each or other securities or any combination for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 4,300 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement or other modes, in one or more tranches.

The board also approved appointment of CEO Kandarp Patel as an Additional Director and Whole Time Director & CEO of the company for a term of three years with effect from May 31, 2025.

It approved appointment of Hemant Nerurkar, Amiya Chandra and Chandra Iyengar as Additional Directors (Non-Executive and Independent) for three years.