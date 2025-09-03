Adani Electricity Mumbai repurchases $44.7 million bonds, trims debt further

Ahmedabad: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML), the Mumbai distribution arm of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), has repurchased and cancelled $44.661 million of its $300 million 3.867 per cent Senior Secured Notes due 2031.

Following the transaction, the outstanding principal stands reduced to $255.339 million.

The buyback, funded entirely through internal cash flows, is part of the company’s ongoing capital management strategy.

AEML had earlier conducted a $120 million tender offer in November 2023 and a $49.5 million open-market repurchase in June 2025 under its $1,000 million 3.949 per cent Senior Secured Notes due 2030.

According to the company, these steps underscore its strong cash generation ability and financial flexibility.

AEML indicated that it may explore further liability management measures, depending on market conditions, to materially reduce its outstanding debt across maturities.

The company clarified that the announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase securities.