Adani donates Rs 25 crore to flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Adani Group on Thursday donated Rs 25 crore as relief support to Andhra Pradesh in effort to mitigate extensive damage caused by torrential rains and floods in several parts of the state earlier this month.

“Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the @AdaniFoundation with a contribution of Rs 25 crore to the relief effort,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a post on X (formarly known as twitter).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) CEO, Karan Adani handed over the cheque of Rs 25 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Privileged to contribute towards the relief efforts led by Hon’ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Our hearts are with the people as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” he said in a post on X.