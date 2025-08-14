MillenniumPost
Adani Digital Labs unveils innovations to elevate airport & travel experience

BY Mpost Bureau14 Aug 2025 12:09 AM IST

new delhi: Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at redefining the travel and airport experience for passengers across Adani-managed airports in India.

Offerings will include up-to-the-minute information, exciting rewards and special tiered lounge services, and moving beyond standard aggregator offerings to create a truly personalised digital experience, Srushti Adani, Director at Adani Digital Labs, said.

The strategic moves enhance convenience, comfort, and engagement at Adani Airports, solidifying its position as a leader in digital innovation within the aviation sector, the company said in a statement.

“The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations. This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers,” she said.

ADL inaugurated a 150-seater office in Ahmedabad, from where the team will continue to develop customer-centric solutions for the airport environment. These solutions will address common travel challenges such as time constraints, limited awareness of amenities, and long queues.

“By bringing all airport services onto a single digital platform, Adani OneApp transforms the journey from transactional to experiential, enhancing personalisation, convenience, and efficiency for every traveller,” the statement said.

