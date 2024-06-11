Adani defence & EDGE Group sign pact to set up global platform

New Delhi: Adani Defence & Aerospace and a leading group in the UAE have signed a cooperation agreement aiming to establish a “global platform” leveraging capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers, according to an official statement.

The agreement will also explore establishment of research and development facilities in India and the UAE, said the statement issued on Tuesday. “Adani Defence & Aerospace, one of the leading defence and aerospace companies of India, has signed a milestone cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE,” it said.

The agreement aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers, it added.

This includes evaluating cooperation across EDGE’s and Adani’s core product domains, including “missiles and weapons, covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms and systems, covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies”, the statement said.

The agreement will also explore setting up of development, production and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets, but also the Southeast Asian and wider global markets, the statement said.

“Our collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in enhancing defence capabilities, emphasizing our commitment to advance technological prowess and promoting bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE,” Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi was quoted as saying in the statement.

It is a reflection of “our shared vision to fortify our nation’s capabilities” by not just delivering cutting-edge solutions for the two countries but also setting new benchmarks in the global defence landscape, he said. Edge Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al Marar said: “Our agreement with Adani Defence & Aerospace, represents a significant milestone, strengthening our ties within India’s defence industry, and underscoring our mutual commitment to advancing UAE-India military ties.”

“This agreement reflects our dedication to bringing our customers the most advanced and sophisticated products to the market, while taking advantage of the global export potential including critical UAE-grown technology,” he added.