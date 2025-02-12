Adani Defence, DRDO unveil vehicle-mounted counter-drone system

Bengaluru: Adani Defence & Aerospace, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), today unveiled India’s public-private partnership-based Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025.

The platform was launched by B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO, in the presence of esteemed guests from DRDO, defence experts, and industry partners, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

Developed in collaboration with DRDO, this state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India’s defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats. The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures long-range protection, agility, and precision, making it a formidable asset for modern defence forces. Integrated onto a single 4x4 vehicle, the system provides a highly mobile, agile, reliable, and self-sufficient counter-drone solution. It features a high-energy laser system for precise drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and advanced radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target acquisition, tracking, and neutralization within a 10 km range.