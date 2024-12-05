Adani Defence delivers 2nd Drishti-10 drone to Navy

New Delhi: Adani Defence and Aerospace delivered the second Drishti-10 Starliner, also known as the Hermes 900, to the Indian Navy on Wednesday. This delivery marks a significant step forward in India’s pursuit of indigenized defence technologies and its ongoing efforts to bolster maritime surveillance and security in the strategically critical Indian Ocean Region.

The Drishti-10 Starliner is an advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) based on the Hermes 900, originally developed by Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems. The UAV has been specifically customized to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy, equipping it with cutting-edge intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. With its high-resolution electro-optical and infrared payloads, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), and advanced communication systems, the platform significantly enhances the Navy’s ability to monitor vast oceanic expanses in real-time.

This delivery is part of a broader modernization effort by the Indian Navy to upgrade its fleet and improve its operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific region, an area of increasing geopolitical importance. The Drishti-10 Starliner can remain airborne for over 30 hours and operate at altitudes of up to 30,000 feet, allowing it to cover extensive areas during surveillance missions. Its versatility makes it ideal for a range of maritime operations, including anti-piracy patrols, anti-submarine warfare, and search-and-rescue missions.

Adani Defence’s partnership with Elbit Systems highlights India’s commitment to strengthening its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The UAV delivery reflects a blend of cutting-edge technology and localized production, a move seen as critical for advancing India’s goal of achieving self-reliance in defence procurement.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson from Adani Defence said, “This delivery reflects our dedication to supporting the Indian Armed Forces with advanced technology while simultaneously contributing to the growth of India’s domestic defence ecosystem.” The Drishti-10 Starliner is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing emerging security challenges, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region, which has become a focal point for global maritime trade and strategic interests.

The Indian Navy is poised to induct more UAVs shortly, as it continues to modernize its fleet and strengthen its surveillance and operational capabilities to meet evolving security demands.