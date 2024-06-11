Adani Defence & Aerospace and EDGE Group Sign Landmark Cooperation Agreement in Defence & Security

Abu Dhabi / Ahmedabad: Adani Defence & Aerospace, one of the leading defence and aerospace companies of India, has signed a milestone cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE.

The agreement aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers. This includes evaluating cooperation across EDGE’s and Adani’s core product domains, including missiles & weapons covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms & systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies.

The agreement will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE; the setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets, but also Southeast Asian and wider global markets.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said “Our collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in enhancing defence capabilities, emphasizing our commitment to advance technological prowess and promoting bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE. It is a reflection of our shared vision to fortify our nation’s capabilities by not just delivering cutting-edge solutions for the two countries but also setting new benchmarks in the global defence landscape.”

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edge Group, said: "Our agreement with Adani Defence & Aerospace, represents a significant milestone, strengthening our ties within India’s defence industry, and underscoring our mutual commitment to advancing UAE-India military ties. This agreement reflects our dedication to bringing our customers the most advanced and sophisticated products to the market, while taking advantage of the global export potential including critical UAE-grown technology. We are keen to setup the joint platform between Adani Defence and Edge to

pioneer new technologies and set new standards in advanced military equipment and defence sector.”

The agreement with Adani Defence & Aerospace reinforces EDGE's commitment to India’s defence industry, a market of strategic importance for the group.

About Adani Defence & Aerospace:

Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani Group, is a pioneer in the design, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence products. We take pride in supporting the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and contributing to the national security agenda.

We have established a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and MSMEs with an export-oriented mindset, best-in-class processes, and quality management systems. Our objective is to ensure that those we serve stay ahead of time and remain prepared for any untoward contingencies. We are committed to delivering excellence in everything we do.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.



