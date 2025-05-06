Adani Cement hits 100 MT capacity milestone at record pace

New Delhi: Adani Cement has reached a production capacity of 100 million tonnes, a feat described as a major milestone achieved at a “world-record pace” by Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani.

In a post on social media platform X, Adani hailed the accomplishment as a testament to the company’s efficiency and vision. “100 million tonnes capacity established at a world-record pace! Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet,” he wrote.

He further emphasised that the achievement reflects the group’s strong belief in India’s growth potential and the legacy of its trusted brands.

“It is a reflection of our unwavering belief in India’s growth story, and the strength of a set of trusted brands built over decades. Brands that have stood by India through every turn and, now, are building for its future,” he added.

Adani Cement operates through its flagship companies, Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd., both integral parts of the broader Adani Group, which spans sectors including energy, infrastructure,

and finance.