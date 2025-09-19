Adani Cement creates world record for largest raft foundation for religious infrastructure

Ahmedabad: Adani Cement, along with its Group associate M/s PSP Infra, has accomplished a historic engineering feat at Umiya Dham near Ahmedabad, completing the world’s largest religious temple raft foundation casting.

This monumental feat was achieved over an uninterrupted 54-hour operation using 24,100 cubic metres of ECOMaxX M45 grade low-carbon concrete, a proprietary sustainable mix developed by Adani Cement and setting new benchmarks. This was enabled using 26 strategically located Ready-Mix Concrete plants, 285+ transit mixers operating in a synchronized logistics network, 3,600 tonnes of high-performance cement and over 600 skilled workers and technical experts working in shifts over three days.

The entire operation was meticulously planned to ensure continuous pouring without cold joints, maintaining optimal temperature control and mix consistency throughout the process. The use of ECOMaxX concrete significantly reduced the carbon footprint of the project, aligning with Adani Cement’s commitment to green construction practices.

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: “Umiya Dham is set to become an iconic spiritual landmark, spanning 60 acres and representing an investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore. This project is not just about setting world records - it embodies the quality, scale, speed, and purpose that defines Adani Cement. As our Chairman believes, these are not just engineering feats, but bridges between devotion and modern infrastructure. The successful raft casting at Umiya Dham is a living testament to this philosophy: where faith drives innovation, and innovation uplifts entire communities. When we unite innovation, people, and sustainable materials, we create solutions that endure for generations and set new global benchmarks. Our ECOMaxX low carbon concrete has enabled the structure to reduce its carbon emissions by 60 per cent, underscoring our commitment to sustainability and

excellence.”