Adani Airports signs ‘strategic deal’ with AIONOS for agentic AI solutions

New Delhi: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enter-prises Limited, on Thursday announced a strategic deal with AIONOS, an Inter-Globe Enterprises company, to implement a multi-lingual omni-channel agentic AI solution to enhance the passenger help desk experience.

“The new solution would not just provide a consistent engagement experience across all channels across all Adani Airports, but also connect with passen-gers to offer personalised, multilingual support like never before,” AAHL said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, AIONOS will bring its proprietary Agentic AI plat-form, Intel-liMate™, delivering domain-led conversational AI and automation, enabling Adani Airports to engage with customers and employees across multiple touchpoints, including voice, chat, web, and mobile, in their preferred lan-guages, it added.

The AI-driven solution will act as a “24x7 intelligent concierge”, helping travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, direc-tions, and airport services instantly, in multiple languages and regional dialects.

Through this unified orchestration across channels, the platform will ensure “consistent, context-aware experiences, significantly improving passen-ger satisfaction and reducing service turnaround times”, AAHL said.