Adani Airports launches ‘aviio’ platform to give passengers easier access to airport info

Ahmedabad: Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), an arm of Adani Enterprises, has launched aviio – a pioneering digital transformation platform for the airport ecosystem. A first-of-its-kind, comprehensive digital initiative in India, aviio aspires to bring the aviation community together to collaborate and serve passengers better.

By enabling airport stakeholders with access to real-time data, passengers can expect easier access to airport information in the form of updates related to security checks, wait times, gate change and bags on belt, among other aspects. With this path-breaking initiative, AAHL aims to serve the aviation community and set new standards for airport operations management and passenger experience.

Acting as the backbone for all digital transformation initiatives, the aviio platform is placed to create a benchmark for airport operations across globe. AAHL’s vision for aviio encompasses the development of a cutting-edge Smart Airport Operations System, conceived as a replicable model of an ‘Airport-in-a-Box’.

This next-generation Airport Planning and Operation Centre (APOC) has 10x more features that help in arriving at data-driven decisions. Apart from AAHL employees, the aviio app (AOCC-on-the-go) is for all partners in the ecosystem, including, AAHL employees, airlines, ground handlers, retail, etc. Each stakeholder will have relevant features and workflows to enable their roles. CISF personnel would be provided smart phones, with the app installed, to ensure collaboration with all entities.