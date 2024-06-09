Adani Airports handle 1 MT cargo to gain 7 % growth

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) handled an impressive one million tonnes (MT) of air cargo in fiscal year 2023-2024, achieving a milestone. The achievement underscores AAHL’s robust operational capabilities and strategic growth in the aviation industry.

AAHL facilitated a remarkable 10,13,115 metric tonnes of cargo in FY24, capturing an impressive 30.1 per cent market share. This represents a significant 7 per cent y-o-y increase against previous fiscal, when the total cargo tonnage was 9,44,912 metric tonnes.

In FY24, AAHL’s cargo operations were predominantly international – 65 per cent of the cargo managed was international. This showcases AAHL’s efficiency in managing worldwide operations. The international cargo tonnage amounted to 6,62,258 metric tonnes, recording a notable 9 per cent y-o-y growth compared to the previous fiscal’s 6,06,348 metric tonnes.

The cargo operations were driven by commodities, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics, and engineering goods. They were efficiently handled across the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow), the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Mangaluru International Airport, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati) and the Jaipur International Airport.

The major international destinations for cargo included Germany, Netherlands, the UAE, the UK and the US.

Reflecting on the achievement, Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL, said, “At Adani Airport Holdings Limited, we have been consistently setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. The cargo terminals have achieved a remarkable milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes this fiscal year. This achievement solidifies our position as key facilitators in both international and domestic airfreight operations

in India.”