‘ACE post its highest-ever sales in FY25’

NEW DELHI: ACE has recorded its highest-ever yearly sales and profits in FY25, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that its total income in the financial year stood at Rs 3,420 crore.

The company said its PAT increased from Rs 328 crore to Rs 404 crore there by registering a growth upwards of 23 per cent in the financial year

“Our EBITDA margins for the year expanded by 148 Bps to 17.52% from 16.04% last year and PBT expanded by 138 Bps to 15.88% and PAT increased by 83 bps to 11.80%. In absolute terms, EBITDA grew by 25% to Rs 599 crores as against Rs 479 crore in the preceding year. We were able to increase our PBT by 25.36% from Rs 433 crore in FY24 to Rs 543 crore in FY25,”

it said