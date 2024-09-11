Accel to Invest Up to USD 1 Million in Pre-Seed Startups in AI and Bharat with Accel Atoms 4.0

BENGALURU: Accel, a leading global venture capital firm, has announced the launch of Accel Atoms 4.0, the fourth edition of its pre-seed scaling program. This edition targets startups in two distinct areas: AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Bharat. Accel defines ‘Bharat’ as middle-income households across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India, which represent a significant and often under-invested market.



Startups selected for Accel Atoms 4.0 will receive up to USD 1 million in funding through equity or convertible notes, along with perks worth over USD 5 million from Accel’s network partners. The program aims to make the early stages of a startup’s journey smoother by providing not just capital but also access to a global community of over 200 founders, mentors, and potential customers, along with personalised mentorship.



Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, will lead the Bharat cohort. He highlighted the untapped potential of this segment, stating, “The top 20 percent of the rural population has a higher Monthly Per Capita Expenditure (MPCE) than nearly 50 percent of the urban population, showing significant purchasing power. Innovative founders can leverage infrastructural advancements in these regions to create scalable solutions tailored to Bharat’s evolving needs.”



The AI cohort will be led by Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel, and is aimed at Indian-origin founders globally who are building AI-driven companies. “With Accel Atoms, we want to give Indian-origin founders the best foundations for success,” Swaroop said. The AI cohort will receive 1-on-1 mentorship from global AI leaders and access to Accel’s network of AI founders and senior operators, setting the stage for Indian founders to build AI solutions from India, for India, and the world.



Applications for Accel Atoms 4.0 open on September 16. Startups can apply via the Accel Atoms website, or for Bharat-focused startups, through the Startup India platform. Since 2021, Accel Atoms has supported 32 startups, which have collectively raised over USD 200 million. With Accel Atoms 4.0, Accel aims to continue empowering startups in AI and Bharat with the resources and guidance needed to succeed globally.

