About 29,200 MW thermal capacity is under construction, says minister

New Delhi: As much as 29,200 MW thermal capacity is being installed in the country, while 51,520 MW capacity is under various stages of planning and development, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The government’s aim is to have an installed power generation capacity of around 777.14 GW by 2029-30. India’s overall power generation capacity was at 454.452 GW as of October 2024. The Ministry of Power, in consultation with states, has envisaged a plan to add thermal capacity of a minimum 80,000 MW by 2031-32, the Minister of State (MoS) for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. “Against this target, 29,200 MW thermal capacity is already under construction, while 51,520 MW is at various stages of planning & development,” he said.

In addition, 13,997.5 MW of hydro electric projects and 6,050 MW pumped storage projects (PSPs) are under construction, while 24,225.5 MW of hydro electric projects and 50,760 MW of PSP are under various stages of planning and are targeted to be completed by 2031-32, he said. The minister further said there are also 7,300 MW of nuclear capacity under construction and 7,000 MW is under various stages of planning and approval.