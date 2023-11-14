Abinash Mishra appointed as CMO of Captain Steel India Ltd

Kolkata: Captain Steel India Limited, announced the appointment of Abinash Mishra as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mishra is renowned for his prowess in brand-building and value creation in the building materials industry, boasting an impressive tenure of over 24 years. Prior to joining Captain Steel India Limited, Abinash Mishra held key leadership positions at Dalmia Bharat Group, Lafarge Holcim, Pidilite, and JK Cement. His extensive background includes roles such as Head of Key Accounts, Head of Value Added Business, and Director of Sales for North Eastern Business Unit. A distinguished alumnus of IIT Bombay, Olin Business School, and KIIT University, Mishra holds an M. Tech in Construction Engineering and an MBA in Marketing. Recognised as a Top LinkedIn Voice for leadership, he is also an ambassador for The Management & Strategy Institute, USA.

