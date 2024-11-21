Abhijit Majumder assumes charge as Director (Finance) of Oil India Limited

Noida: Abhijit Majumder assumed charge as Director (Finance) on the Board of Oil India Limited (OIL) on November 20, 2024. He succeeded Harish Madhav who superannuated from the company on June 30, 2024.

Majumder joined OIL as a Senior Officer in 1998. He headed the Project Finance Department in OIL’s Bay Exploration Project, served on deputation in DGH, the Country’s upstream regulator, Finance & Accounts Department of OIL’s Field Headquarter, Duliajan. He also played a pivotal role as CFO at HPOIL Gas Private Limited, a joint venture CGD (City Gas Distribution) entity of OIL and HPCL.

A distinguished member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India, Majumder is a holder of bachelor’s degree in economics, law (LLB), a post graduate diploma in Forex Management, ICFAI and an alumni of IICA Valuation Certificate Program. He is an eminent senior finance professional with an illustrious career spanning over 32 years.

His expertise encompasses Financial Management, Corporate Governance & Compliance, Risk Management, Project Management, Corporate Business Development etc.