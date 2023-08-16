Abhijit Chakravorty takes charge as new MD and CEO of SBI Card

India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, announced that Abhijit Chakravorty has taken charge as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 12, 2023. Chakravorty has taken over from Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who is returning to the bank after successfully leading SBI Card for over two and a half years. Abhijit Chakravorty is a Deputy Managing Director with the State Bank of India. With a rich experience of 34 years in the banking sector, he has adeptly worked with various divisions of the bank that include retail and corporate banking, overseas operations, and IT infrastructure.