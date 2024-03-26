Abhay Thakur India’s next envoy to Myanmar

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Abhay Thakur, who is at present an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the country’s next envoy to Myanmar, the MEA said on Tuesday.

“Abhay Thakur (IFS: 1992), presently Officer on Special Duty in the ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” the MEA said in a statement. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.

Thakur’s appointment as India’s envoy to the conflict-torn nation comes at a crucial juncture. Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021. Describing the prevailing situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine state as “very delicate”, India on March 15 had called for a return of “inclusive federal democracy” to that country through dialogue and constructive engagement among

the key stakeholders.