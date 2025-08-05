ABB India Ltd marks 30 years of NSE listing

Mumbai: ABB India Limited, a leading player in electrification and automation, on Monday celebrated 30 years of its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a ceremonial bell-ringing event at NSE Mumbai. The event was graced by Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, and Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, alongside senior leaders from both organizations.

Listed on February 8, 1995, ABB India has evolved from a traditional electrical equipment and engineering firm into a future-ready electrification and automation technology leader.

Over the past three decades, the company has consistently delivered strong financial performance and shareholder value. A lot of 100 shares purchased at listing for Rs 8,883 is now worth over Rs 608,050, reflecting a 6,745 per cent increase, excluding dividends.

“This is a landmark year for ABB India,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India. “Following 75 years of manufacturing and innovation in the country, we are now proud to celebrate three decades as a listed entity on the NSE. Over the years, we have successfully navigated market cycles, embraced digital transformation, and remained committed to delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions, all while staying true to our core belief of being ‘Engineered to Outrun’. We have not only empowered industries to outrun leaner and cleaner but have also walked the talk in making our own operations resource-efficient and sustainable. As India enters a new era of modern infrastructure, digitalization, and energy transition, ABB is proud to play a role that shapes the future of the country.”

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, said, “ABB India’s 30-year journey on the NSE is a testament to its resilience, innovation, and governance. Its growth story mirrors the rise of India’s capital markets with NSE becoming the fifth largest exchange in the world by total market capitalization.”