Abandoned coal pits turn into fish farms, provide livelihood in Jharkhand

Ramgarh: In the coal-mining heartland of Jharkhand, abandoned water-filled pits left behind by mining companies are being transformed into profitable fish farms, providing livelihoods for displaced communities and addressing protein shortages in rural areas. Around 1,741 such abandoned coal pits exist across Jharkhand, with many dating back to the 1980s. While coal mining companies are legally mandated to undertake scientific closure of these pits, implementation has been poor due to expensive costs involved. The Kuju Fishermen Cooperative Society, operating from the 22-acre Ara coal pit in Ramgarh district, has emerged as a success story in this transformation. Shashikant Mahto, now Secretary of Kuju Fishermen Cooperative Society, began the initiative in 2010 without proper infrastructure.

"I began fish farming in the water-filled abandoned Ara coal pit without any cage. I had randomly put fish seed and harvested a good crop," Mahto said. His first catch, a 15-kg Katla fish, won him the first prize at a government 'mela' and Rs 5,000 in prize money, along with four fishing cages. The venture has scaled dramatically since then. By 2012, Mahto had installed four cages of 6x4x5 metres each and harvested 6-7 tonnes of fish. Recognising the potential, Mahto and other residents formed the Kuju Fishermen Cooperative Society. The collective approach enabled them to access central and state government schemes, including the National Mission for Protein Supplements and funding from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT). Today, 68 society members operate 126 cages across the 22-acre Ara coal pit, which falls under Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) in Ramgarh district. The entire Rs 4-crore cage infrastructure was funded through 100 per cent government subsidy. Last year, the society produced 40 tonnes, primarily Pangasius and Monosex Tilapia from the Ara mine pit, which was sold in local markets and neighbouring Bihar. The society also operates in another 16-acre pit, abandoned since 1988, where they harvested 10 tonnes last year. However, regulatory challenges remain. "We gave our land for the mining project. We cannot start fish farming in abandoned coal mine pits without a proper NOC (No objection certificate) from the coal company," Mahto said. The district collector issued necessary clearances with state government support.

Shambhu Prasad Yadav, State Deputy Director in Fisheries Department and Managing Director of Jharkhand State Fish Cooperative Federation highlighted the untapped potential. "Many abandoned coal pits of CCL are there in the district which hold water throughout the year and can be exploited for cage fish culture," he said. Current average yield from these coal pits stands at around 200 kg per hectare annually. Yadav believes cage fish culture could boost production to 10,000 kg per hectare. The success has inspired expansion across Jharkhand. Fish farming now operates in 16 abandoned coal mine pits spanning Ramgarh, Ranchi, Bokaro, and Chatra. Out of 16, three pits each are located in Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, and two in Bokaro and one in Chatra district. Yadav said cage fish farming is also promoted in abandoned stone pits. Currently, fish farming is undertaken in 10 stone pits in Dumka, Pakur, Palamu and Sahibganj districts. The cultivated species, Pangasius and Monosex Tilapia, are well-adapted to the water conditions in these pits, making them ideal for this form of aquaculture.

On safety and quality of fish grown in coal pits, Yadav said the average depth of an abandoned pit is about 150-200 feet and farmers use boat to reach the cage for feeding and harvesting. "The state government had long back tested the water and fish quality to ascertain impact of toxic substances. The findings were positive. The only difference is that the colour of fish harvested from coal pits is darker than the one grown in reservoirs," he noted. The initiative addresses multiple challenges facing Jharkhand. Ramgarh district is landlocked, with rural populations dependent on agriculture. Most land falls under forest or mining categories, limiting livelihood options and affecting protein availability for the poor. "There are 1,741-odd coal pits in the state," Yadav said, pointing to massive expansion possibilities. While Jharkhand has formal policies and compensation mechanisms for mining-displaced families, many face inadequate rehabilitation and limited employment opportunities. The fish farming model offers a pathway to sustainable livelihoods while making productive use of abandoned mining infrastructure. By law, coal mining companies must fill or scientifically reclaim abandoned pits as part of comprehensive closure plans. However, compliance particularly for pre-2009 mines, has often been poor, leaving many pits unfilled and unreclaimed. The Jharkhand model demonstrates how communities can turn environmental liabilities into economic assets, providing a template for similar mining-affected regions across India.