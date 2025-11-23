AAI to put in place online system for real-time monitoring of projects

New Delhi: State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), which makes significant capital expenditure every financial year, will soon put in place an online monitoring system to track the progress of its projects on a real-time basis, according to a senior official.

Apart from developing and maintaining airports, AAI provides air traffic management services.

A senior AAI official said that the online monitoring system, for which work has been going for one year, will be launched in the coming weeks.

The focus is to monitor projects on a real-time basis and that the progress can be checked round-the-clock to ensure that there are no delays in implementation, the official said.

The online monitoring system will utilise CCTV images, visuals of the project works shot by drones and videos, among other inputs, that will help in tracking the progress.

Currently, AAI is carrying out around 25 projects at various airports, including upgradation works.

The projects entail a capital expenditure in the range of Rs 200 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The AAI is projected to have incurred capital expenditure of more than Rs 6,400 crore during the period from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, according to civil aviation ministry’s annual report.

It manages 137 airports, which include 24 international, 10 customs, 80 domestic and 23 domestic civil enclaves, as per its website.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in August, the civil aviation ministry said AAI and PPP (public private partnership) partners incurred a capital expenditure of more than Rs 96,000 crore during 2019-20 to 2024-25 for the development, upgradation and modernisation of various airports. There are more than 160 airports in the country.