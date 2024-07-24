AAI to handle Car Nicobar, Campbell flight ops in Andaman

Port Blair: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has inked a pact with the Union Territory Administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the operation and maintenance of Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay airports.

The agreement was signed by Vishwendra, secretary civil aviation, ANI administration, and N V Subbarayudu, executive director-II (JVC/PP), AAI on Monday.

Under this agreement, a 19-seater fixed-wing aircraft will operate between Port Blair, Car Nicobar, and Campbell Bay, with ‘Flybig,’ a Gurugram-based private company under Big Charter Private Limited, selected as the designated operator for these routes.

Established in December 2020, Flybig focuses on connecting tier-2 cities within north and northwest India.

Vishwendra said, “AAI will manage and maintain the airports for an initial period of five years, extendable by another five years under mutually agreed terms.” He highlighted that similar agreements for Shibpur Airport in North Andaman were signed earlier in 2023, all of which are part of the UDAN scheme to enhance air connectivity and tourism in the region.

Airport director Devender Yadav hailed the agreement as a new chapter in civil aviation, predicting it would significantly boost air connectivity and regional development.