‘A blessing’: Tributes pour in for Rohit

Mumbai: The man who handed Rohit Sharma his Test cap marvelled at his growth in the format, while the bunch which bloomed under his leadership called the swashbuckling opener a talismanic presence in the dressing room, a day after his rather stunning decision to retire from the five-day format.

The 38-year-old Rohit announced his retirement from Tests on Wednesday having represented the country in 67 games in which he captained in 24. He will continue to lead India in ODIs.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar recalled the time he handed Rohit his Test cap back in 2013. It was the same series in which Tendulkar bid adieu to his glorious career. “I remember presenting you with your Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens and then standing with you on the balcony of Wankhede Stadium the other day - your journey has been a remarkable one,” Tendulkar said in a social media post.

Rohit made a brilliant Test debut in the two-match series against the West Indies in Kolkata, hitting 177 in his maiden appearance and following it up with a 111 not out in Tendulkar’s last Test in Mumbai.

“Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever,” posted Rishabh Pant on instagram.

Pant’s fellow wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who made his Test debut under Rohit, said, “Always my first skipper.”

Another youngster who started his Test career during Rohit’s tenure, Yashasvi Jaiswal, described him as a blessing. “Rohit Bhai, sharing the crease with you in whites was nothing less than a blessing. Thank you for everything,” he said.